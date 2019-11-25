Chino High sophomore Mia Chavez and Ontario Christian High junior Aidan Vorster will compete for a state championship Saturday morning at the CIF State Cross Country Meet at Woodward Park in Fresno.
Chavez, the two-time Mt. Baldy League champion will run in the Division 3 girls meet at 9 a.m. and Vorster will run in the Division 5 boys meet at 11 a.m.
Woodward Park has been the home of the CIF State Meet since 1987.
Chavez and Vorster qualified for the state meet as individual runners at last weekend’s CIF-Southern Section Finals at Riverside Cross Country Course. Chavez placed fourth overall in Division 3 in 17:46.3 and Vorster placed eighth in 15:49.2 in the Division 5 race.
CIF-Southern Section Finals results
Division 1 girls
Chino Hills High School
Team standings: 14th out of 25 teams.
Individual results: Lauren Jauregui, 52nd, 18:38.2; Karis Brown, 71st, 18:59.5; Jenna Gallegos, 78th, 19:03.0; Isabella Duarte, 88th, 19:08.7; Miranda McGarry, 104th, 19:19.2; Riley Rivera, 123rd, 19:37.0; Megan Chiotti, 177th, 21:43.9.
Ayala High School
Team standings: 15th out of 25 teams.
Individual results: Shaina Berk, 27th, 18:08.2; Emily Garcia, 41st, 18:27.4; Emma Bialy, 83rd, 19:07.5; Cadence Chang, 109th, 19:22.0; Megan Oh, 161st, 20:24.7; Brianna King, 163rd, 20:30.8; Olivia Gomez, 171st, 20:56.8.
Division 3 girls
Chino High School
Team standings: 17th out of 24 teams.
Individual results: Mia Chavez, fourth, 17:46.3; Alexis Wachowski, 81st, 19:58.9; Megan Minolta, 103rd, 20:27.2; Allison Gutierrez, 127th, 20:58.8; Sarah Cuevas-Molina, 157th, 22:02.9; Alyssa Trejo, 165th, 22:37.1.
Don Lugo High School
Team standings: no team score.
Individual results: Aariana Amezcua, 15th, 18:42.3.
Division 5 boys
Ontario Christian High School
Team standings: 15th out of 24 teams.
Individual results: Aidan Vorster, eighth, 15:49.2; John Mark Mendoza, 64th, 17:06.4; Mitchell Windsor, 103rd, 17:45.2; Mario Balderas, 110th, 17:54.6; Gage Messick, 115th, 18:02.0; Aaron Vander Tuig, 135th, 18:33.7; Aaron Yang, 157th, 19:41.7.
