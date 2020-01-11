About a dozen Chino Valley Unified elementary and middle school students played basketball at The Staples Center during halftime at the Lakers-Pistons basketball game Sunday night. The players train with Iso Elite club in Chino Hills. Team members are Coach Kenny Cabado, Andriy Fan, Isaiah Leon, Austin Sanchez, Nick Valdivieso, Adrian Sollom, Evan Valdivieso, Josiah Yang, coach Mathew Ponce, Jacob Hayes, Caden Wong, Kyle Chang, Deron Nixon and Zach Dimapilis.
