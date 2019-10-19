The Ontario Christian High girls volleyball team secured its second straight undefeated Ambassador League title with a Thursday night 25-12, 25-14, 25-19 win over Loma Linda Academy.
On Tuesday, the Knights defeated Woodcrest Christian 25-3, 25-4, 25-13 on senior night inside the Ontario Christian gym.
Ontario Christian, the defending CIF-Southern Section Division 5 and CIF State Division 3 champion, finished its regular season at 28-3 overall, 14-0 in league.
The Knights will enter the CIF-Southern Section playoffs as the No. 1-seed in Division 3.
First-round games are scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 24 with second-round games to follow on Saturday, Oct. 26.
Playoff games will continue on Oct. 30 and Nov. 2 with championship games set for Friday, Nov. 8 and Saturday, Nov. 9.
Playoff brackets in girls’ volleyball will be released at noon today (Oct. 19) at cifss.org.
In Thursday’s win, Jenna Holmes finished with eight kills, Giselle Vogel and Peyton Tazelaar added seven kills apiece and Riley DeGroot had four kills for Ontario Christian.
In Tuesday’s match, Tazelaar recorded a game-high 14 kills with 10 digs and two aces and Holmes finished with 12 kills, 14 digs and six aces for Ontario Christian.
Vogel, a Baylor University recruit, had three kills, 20 assists and two aces and Selena Balderas added 11 digs and three aces.
Senior Katherine Millo had six kills and an ace for Ontario Christian.
Ontario Christian has won 58 of its last 61 games dating back to last season.
