Don Lugo High’s Katrina Govea (#2) gets a shot off as two Chino High defenders converge on her during Don Lugo’s 16-1 Thursday afternoon. The Mt. Baldy League game was played at the Don Lugo pool. Don Lugo led 3-0 after one quarter, 7-1 at halftime and 13-1 after three quarters.
Chino High goalie Katrina Hitchcock, the nation’s saves leader in girls’ water polo according to maxpreps.com, reaches to make a save during Thursday’s game. The two teams will meet again Feb. 4 at Chino High.
Don Lugo High’s Katrina Govea (#2) gets a shot off as two Chino High defenders converge on her during Don Lugo’s 16-1 Thursday afternoon. The Mt. Baldy League game was played at the Don Lugo pool. Don Lugo led 3-0 after one quarter, 7-1 at halftime and 13-1 after three quarters.
Champion photo by Josh Thompson
Chino High goalie Katrina Hitchcock, the nation’s saves leader in girls’ water polo according to maxpreps.com, reaches to make a save during Thursday’s game. The two teams will meet again Feb. 4 at Chino High.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.