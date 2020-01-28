Ontario Christian High senior Jenna Holmes was named Cal-Hi Sports Player of the Year in girls volleyball for medium schools division.
Holmes led the Knights (38-3) to the CIF-Southern Section Division 3 and CIF State Division 2 championships in 2019, finishing the season with 438 kills and 349 digs.
The Knights also won CIF-Southern Section and CIF-State titles in 2018.
Ontario Christian senior middle blocker Payton Tazelaar was named to the Medium Schools second team and senior libero Selana Balderas earned honorable mention status for the 2019 season.
