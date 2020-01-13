Six Chino Valley high school sports teams are ranked in this week’s (Jan. 13-19) CIF-Southern Section polls, which are released Mondays throughout the high school sports season.
Boys basketball
Division 4A: 1. St. Plus/St. Matthias 2. South Pasadena 3. Buena Park 4. Yeshiva 5. Oakwood 6. Lancaster 7. Whittier 8. Loma Linda Academy 9. Cate 10. Carrillo-Lompoc 11. Western Christian 12. Jurupa Hills 13. Oxford Academy 14. Kennedy 15. Don Lugo 16. Beacon Hill.
Girls basketball
Division 3A: 1. Long Beach Wilson 2. Eisenhower 3. Dominguez 4. Viewpoint 5. Yucca Valley 6. Royal 7. Chino 8. West Covina 9. Grace Brethren 10. La Quinta 11. Torrance 12. Anaheim 13. Providence 14. Yorba Linda 15. Riverside Poly 16. Rosemead
Division 4AA: 1. Xavier Prep 2. Paloma Valley 3. La Salle 4. Ontario Christian 5. Westlake 6. Holy Martyrs 7. Montclair 8. Orange Vista 9. Bassett 10. Riverside Notre Dame 11. Portola 12. Inglewood 13. Santa Clara 14. San Marcos 15. Buena Park 16. (tie) Moreno Valley and Calabasas.
Boys soccer
Division 5: 1. Coachella Valley 2. Granite Hills 3. Oak Hills 4. Nogales 5. Baldwin Park 6. Ayala 7. Rancho Cucamonga 8. La Canada 9. Chaparral 10. (tie) San Gorgonio and Amino Leadership.
Girls soccer
Division 6: 1. Gabrielino 2. Marshall 3. Shadow Hills 4. Ontario Christian 5. University Prep 6. El Rancho 7. Schurr 8. Don Lugo 9. Rancho Mirage 10. Rancho Verde.
