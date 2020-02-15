Ayala High boys soccer team

Ayala High boys soccer team

 Photo by Gus Vargas

The Ayala High boys soccer team won the Palomares League championship with an 8-1-1 record, its first league title in 24 years. Overall, the Bulldogs finished the regular season at 15-2-2 and defeated Rancho Mirage Wednesday in a CIF-Southern Section Division 5 first-round game, 1-0. Ayala played Cornerstone Christian High Friday afternoon in a second-round game that was played after Champion press time. The boys soccer playoffs continue next week. Ayala High team members are Coach Eric Long, Deniz Koseoglu, Joey Sumner, Shane Nguyen, Kenny Nwadike, Gerardo Garibay, Fabian Quintero, , Daniel Young, Jacob Aguayo, Jason Maurer, Jason Maurer, Rolando Perez, Robert Lopez, Vidal Cabral, Coach Oscar Marin. Cole Costa, Ryder Kirkpatrick, Johnny Guerrero, Lance Ward, Trisstian Hillenbrand, Thomas Calagna, Trevor Pham, Hayden Caceres, Tristan McManus, Christopher Udo, Nelson Orantes, Nico Lagunas, Isaiah Serrano, Alex Anido and Armaan McLeod.

