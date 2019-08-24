They’re picking up right where they left off.
Defending CIF-Southern Section Division 5 and CIF State Division 3 champion Ontario Christian improved to 2-0 Thursday night with a straight-sets 25-7, 25-14, 34-32 win over Martin Luther King High at the Ontario Christian gym.
The victory extended the Knights’ winning streak to 23 games dating back to last season.
Peyton Tazelaar finished with 14 kills, Jenna Holmes had seven kills and Giselle Vogel recorded three kills and 12 assists.
Ontario Christian will host Xavier Prep at 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 26.
