Ontario Christian High football will play its second Saturday game of the 2019 season on Saturday, Oct. 19 at Western Christian High in Upland.
Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. at Sider Field on the Western Christian High campus, 100 W. Ninth Street, west of Euclid Avenue.
Ontario Christian and Western Christian are locked into a four-way tie for second place with 1-1 records in the Ambassador League entering this week’s games.
Arrowhead Christian and Linfield Christian are also 1-1.
On Friday after Champion press time, Linfield Christian hosted Aquinas and Arrowhead Christian hosted Desert Christian Academy.
This season, Ontario Christian quarterback Daniel Serna leads the Knights in rushing yards with 436 and Alexander Terriquez and Maxwell Watkins lead the team in touchdowns with seven apiece.
For Western Christian, freshman quarterback Haidyn Singson leads his team with 11 touchdown passes and 912 passing yards.
Last time Ontario Christian played a Saturday game was Sept. 7, a 42-8 win over Saddleback Valley Christian.
Friday, Oct. 18 schedule
Colony (2-5, 1-1) at Ayala (7-0, 2-0); Chino (3-4, 0-2) at Chaffey (6-1, 2-0); Chino Hills (3-4, 1-1) at Los Osos (4-3, 0-2); Don Lugo (1-6, 0-2) at Montclair (3-4, 0-2).
