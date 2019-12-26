Don Lugo High graduate and University of Hawai’i defensive back Khoury Bethley grabbed his second interception of the game with 25 seconds left in the fourth quarter, sealing Hawai’i’s 38-34 Christmas Eve victory over BYU in the Hawai’i Bowl at Aloha Stadium in Halawa, near Honolulu.
Bethley’s interception of BYU quarterback Zach Wilson came on a BYU first-and-10 play at the Hawai’i 40-yard line.
The sophomore grabbed the pass at the 27, ran a few steps and slid down untouched.
Bethley graduated from Don Lugo High in 2018 and played last season as a true freshman at the University of Hawai’i.
