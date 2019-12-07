Chino Hills Extreme girls’ U14 soccer team AYSO Region 779 championship with a 4-3 overtime win over the Blue Strikers Nov. 23 in the championship game at Grand Avenue Park in Chino Hills. Team members are Coach Mike Manusia, Savannah Garcia, Lucy Sarabia, Raelene Diaz, Emilie Manusia, Celine Acevedo, Kaya Nuno-Kimura, Maddy Wills, Sierra Brooks, Tessa Hudson, Aubree Mendoza, Ashley Yrigoyen, Hailey Smyser, Kim Alvarado, Kendra Lippa and Coach Luis Nuno. The Extreme finished the season with a 12-2 record.
