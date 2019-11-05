Chino Hills High graduate Kenzie Koerber, a women’s volleyball player at the University of Utah, was named the Pac-12 Conference Defensive Player of the Week for the week ending Nov. 4.
Koerber recorded a career-high 20 digs and had a team high 17 kills in the Utes’ five-set win over Arizona State and had a 10-dig, six-block game in a five-set victory over Arizona.
Her six blocks were a career high.
This week’s award was second defensive player of the week award for Koerber and is the 14th-all time for Utah, according to record keepers for the Pac-12 Conference.
