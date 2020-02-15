Chino Hills High’s Uduakobong Essien, left

Chino Hills High’s Uduakobong Essien, left

 Champion photos by Josh Thompson

Chino Hills High’s Uduakobong Essien, left, shoots over Colony High’s Jaidyn Simpson in the first half Wednesday night of the Huskies’ 70-59 loss in a CIF-Southern Section first-round boys’ basketball game at the Colony High gym in Ontario. See Page C2 for results of boys’ and girls’ basketball, boys’ and girls’ soccer and girls’ water polo playoff games played this week. 

