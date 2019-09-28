Huskies place second at Ayala Tournament

Chino Hills High varsity volleyball team took second at the Ayala High School Jeff Chandler Memorial tournament Sept. 14. Team members are Chloe Lyman, Alysha Colladay, Paige Gutowski, Kylie Alaan, Kayla Torres, Eryn Lim, Malena The’, Camille The’, Kayla Cunningham, Stephanie Cook, Jia Albaran, Cassi Koffroth, Tehya Chadwick, Alex Hollingdrake, Kaitlyn Danskin, Kate Keehan, Paige Wu and Lorraine Anderson.

