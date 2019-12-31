High school scoreboard

Boys basketball
Covina Christmas Tournament
Ayala High scores from the tournament played Dec. 26-30: Ayala 72, Bassett 67; Ayala 78, Hoover 33; Ayala 72, Garey 26; Valley View 72, Ayala 55.
The Classic at Damien, Bronze Division
Chino Hills High scores from the tournament played Dec. 26-30: Chino Hills 50, JW North 49 (third-place game); Shadow Hills 66, Chino Hills 50; Chino Hills 63, San Dimas 31; Chino Hills 78, Rialto 66.
Nogales Tournament
Don Lugo High scores from the tournament played Dec. 26-30; Don Lugo 60, Wilson 51; Chatsworth 68, Don Lugo 54; Don Lugo 55, Montebello 32; Don Lugo 69, Nogales 55.
Knight Time Classic, Ontario Christian High
Ontario Christian High scores from its tournament played Dec. 27-30: Ontario Christian 60, Chaffey 48 (championship game); Ontario Christian 76, Baldwin Park 60.
Girls basketball
Ayala Best of the West
Ayala High scores from the tournament played Dec. 26-30: Hillcrest 55, Ayala 50; King 86, Ayala 45; Cerritos 60, Ayala 55; Murrieta Valley 60, Ayala 51.
Glendora Tournament
Chino High scores from the tournament played Dec. 26-30: Chino 76, San Gabriel 43; Chino 78, Garfield 59; Highland 43, Chino 41; Murrieta Mesa 46, Chino 37.
Don Lugo scores: Don Lugo 52, Garfield 45; Don Lugo 38, San Gabriel 35; Walnut 44, Don Lugo 38; Cajon 60, Don Lugo 42.
So Cal Holiday Prep Classic, San Diego
Chino Hills High scores from the tournament played Dec. 26-30: Westview 69, Chino Hills 24; Peninsula 54, Chino Hills 33; Birmingham 62, Chino Hills 36; Torrey Pines 53, Chino Hills 50.
Knight Time Classic, Ontario Christian High
Ontario Christian High scores from its tournament played Dec. 27-30: Whittier Christian 65, Ontario Christian 60 (championship game); Ontario Christian 62, Rowland 46; Ontario Christian 73, Chaffey 38.
Boys soccer
IEHS Winter Soccer Classic
Chino High scores from the tournament played Dec. 26-27: Redlands East Valley 3, Chino 1; Rubidoux 1, Chino 0; Etiwanda 3, Chino 1.
Girls soccer
San Gorgonio Tournament
Ayala High scores from the tournament played Dec. 27-30: Ayala 0, Apple Valley 0 (Apple Valley wins shootout, 4-1); Ayala 3, University Prep 0; King 1, Ayala 0.
Wrestling
Shark Tank Tournament, Corona
Chino High placed seventh at the annual Shark Tank Tournament in Corona last weekend with six wrestlers placing in the top seven of their weight divisions.
Isaac Samano placed second in the 138-pound division and Raul Mejia took second in the 132-pound division.
Roman Damas placed sixth Joseph Torres (113-pound division) placed sixth in the heavyweight division and seventh-place finishes were awarded to Joseph Torres (113-pound division), Victor Ortiz (120-pound division) and Xzavian Ochoa (152-pound division).
“(It was) a tough tournament with multiple state ranked wrestlers in attendance,” Chino head coach Alex Angulo said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.