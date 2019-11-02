A slow start turned into a fast finish for the Ontario Christian High girls volleyball team Wednesday night, beating Notre Dame Academy 23-25, 25-22, 25-14, 25-7 to earn a spot in tonight’s (Nov. 2) CIF-Southern Section Division 3 quarterfinals.
The Knights will host Culver City at 6 p.m. for a shot at the championship game, scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 9.
Jenna Holmes finished with 22 kills, Peyton Tazelaar had 16 kills and Giselle Vogel recorded seven kills and 32 assists for Ontario Chrisitian, which improved to 31-3 this season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.