CIF-Southern Section playoff brackets for boys’ water polo, football and girls’ tennis will be released at cifss.org.
Boys water polo brackets will be released at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, followed by football brackets at noon, Sunday, Nov. 3 and girls’ tennis brackets at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 4.
Playoff games in boys’ water polo will be held Nov. 5, 7, 9, 13 and 16 with state regional games scheduled for Nov. 22 and 23.
Football playoff games will be held Nov. 8, 15, 22 and 29 with the Southern Regionals on Dec. 6 and 7. State championship games are set for Dec. 13 and 14.
Girls’ tennis wild-card games are scheduled for Nov. 5. Playoff games will then take place Nov. 6, 8, 11, 13 and 15.
Team regionals are scheduled for Nov. 22 and 23, Individual Sectionals will take place Nov. 25 and Individual Championships are set for Dec. 3-5.
Information: cifss.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.