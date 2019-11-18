Division 5
Culver City 62, Chino Hills 35
Chino Hills High’s Rayce Thornton ran for 132 yards on 21 carries and scored two touchdowns and Evin Anderson, Austin Urena and David Espinosa each caught a touchdown pass in the Huskies loss to No. 1-ranked Culver City on Nov. 8.
Quarterback Matthew Geeting, a junior, finished 11 of 23 passing for 124 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions.
Geeting finished the 2019 season with 2,520 yards, 27 touchdowns. 10 interceptions and a quarterback rating of 93.7.
Division 6
Crespi 38, Ayala 35
Ayala’s Jacob Badawi scored three touchdowns on runs of 20-, 4- and 10-yards and Cole McCain ran for a score and threw a touchdown pass, but the Bulldogs had their season end Nov. 8 with a three-point loss to Crespi.
Ayala, the No. 1-ranked team in Division 6, finishes its season at 11-1.
Crespi’s Michael Shirley scored on a 55-yard run, Evan Davidson returned a kick 100 yards for a score, Jackson White had a 21-yard touchdown catch, Johnny Schaefer had a nine-yard TD catch, Chris Salerno kicked a 37-yard field goal and Mitchell Nuesca scored on a 27-yard touchdown run in the victory.
Division 11
Marina 24, Ontario Christian 21
Ontario Christian’s Alexander Terriquez and Connor Mooneyham each ran in a touchdown and quarterback Daniel Serna connected with receiver Alvis Nuno on a touchdown pass in the Knights’ loss to No. 2-ranked Marina High of Huntington Beach.
The Knights finish their season at 9-3 and placed second in the Ambassador League during the 2019 season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.