Eight Chino Hills High and eight Ayala High school student-athletes signed national letters of intent to their college choices Wednesday.

Chino Hills High athletes

Makena Brocki, softball, San Diego State University

Julia Craig, softball, Lebanon Valley College in Pennsylvania

Payton Viles, softball, DePaul University

Alexandria Day, soccer, University of Arizona

Madison Sherrill, softball, University of North Carolina-Charlotte

Melody Campbell, cheer, Cal Baptist University

Ethan Dyas, water polo, Cal State Long Beach University

Lauren Jauregui, cross country and track, Cal Poly Pomona.

Ayala High athletes

Sean McLeod, baseball, Long Beach State University

Ethan Rivera, baseball, Cal State University, San Marcos

Kalista Castillon, soccer, Indiana Tech University

Kobie Hura, softball, Rutgers University

Samantha Reyes, soccer, University of San Francisco

Catherine Flores, soccer, San Francisco State University

Shelbi Tucker, softball, Appalachian State University

Victoria Wittenbrock, soccer, University of Wisconsin-Green Bay

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.