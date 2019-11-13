Eight Chino Hills High and eight Ayala High school student-athletes signed national letters of intent to their college choices Wednesday.
Chino Hills High athletes
Makena Brocki, softball, San Diego State University
Julia Craig, softball, Lebanon Valley College in Pennsylvania
Payton Viles, softball, DePaul University
Alexandria Day, soccer, University of Arizona
Madison Sherrill, softball, University of North Carolina-Charlotte
Melody Campbell, cheer, Cal Baptist University
Ethan Dyas, water polo, Cal State Long Beach University
Lauren Jauregui, cross country and track, Cal Poly Pomona.
Ayala High athletes
Sean McLeod, baseball, Long Beach State University
Ethan Rivera, baseball, Cal State University, San Marcos
Kalista Castillon, soccer, Indiana Tech University
Kobie Hura, softball, Rutgers University
Samantha Reyes, soccer, University of San Francisco
Catherine Flores, soccer, San Francisco State University
Shelbi Tucker, softball, Appalachian State University
Victoria Wittenbrock, soccer, University of Wisconsin-Green Bay
