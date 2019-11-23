USC freshman Onyeka Okongwu scored 33 points on 8 of 11 shooting and had five rebounds and two assists in the Trojans’ 91-84 win over Pepperdine Tuesday night at the Galen Center in Los Angeles. Okongwu’s 33 points were the most by a USC freshman since O.J. Mayo scored 27 points in 2008 and was one point short of the school record set by Harold Minor in 1990.
With the victory, USC improved to 5-0.
Okongwu, who led Chino Hills High to the 2018 and 2019 CIF State Division 1 championships and was a key member of the school’s 2016 CIF state title team, is averging a team-high 18.2 points, leads the Trojans with 13 blocks and is second on the team with 9.6 rebounds per game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.