Final pool play games will be played today (Dec. 28) and final-round games will be played Monday at the annual Best of the West girls basketball tournament at Ayala High School. Ayala will play tip off against Hillcrest at noon and against King High at 1:30 p.m. The Bulldogs were forced to play two games on Thursday and Saturday because a team dropped out just days before the tournament began.
Today’s schedule will also have Valley View playing Vista at 9 a.m.; Murrieta Valley vs. Cerritos at 10:30 a.m., Gahr vs. Grand Terrace at 3 p.m. and Oak Hills vs. Mayfield at 4:30 p.m.
On Monday, the ninth-place game will take place at 9 a.m., followed by the seventh-place game at 10:30 a.m. The fifth-place game will tip off at noon with the third-place game at 1:30 p.m. The championship game will start at 3 p.m.
Information: ayalasports.com.
