Chino Hills High and Cal Poly Pomona graduate Casey Monoszlay beat out 739 participants to win last Saturday’s Run for Russ 5K event in downtown Chino, honoring slain Chino Police Officer Russ Miller.
Officer Miller was on a routine traffic stop on Feb. 1, 2000 when he was struck and killed by a drunk driver at 12th Street and Schaefer Avenue in Chino. Runners ran past the Officer Miller memorial.
Awards were given to the top three runners in each division and a pancake breakfast cooked by the Chino Kiwanis Club was served.
Proceeds from the race benefit youth programs in Chino and Chino Hills.
Race results
Top three overall
Casey Monoszlay, 17:10; Mark Taylor, 17:32; Robbie Valdez, 18:08.
Top three finishers
by division
Female 1-14
Denise Chen, 14, 18:13; Emily Ritter, 11, 18:56; Kaitlyn Smith, 12, 19:11.
Male 1-14
Anthony Flores, 14, 18:37; David Norris, 11, 19:32; Dustin Widrig, 19:36.
Female 15-19
Margot Evans, 17, 21:52; Emma Snook, 15, 23:09; Shaila Ramos, 15, 24:35.
Male 15-19
Robbie Valdez, 15, 18:08; Jordan Berkley, 15, 18:11; Daniel Khalili-Borna, 16, 18:47.
Female 20-24
Casey Monoszlay, 23, 17:10; Danielle Rodriguez, 22, 28:09; Jaclyn Flores, 20, 31:40.
Male 20-24
Frank Wyshinski, 21, 21:55; Adrian Rodriguez, 24, 25:49; Pedro Avila, 21, 51:08.
Female 25-29
Cristina Aparicio, 26, 21:03; Gina Parlette, 29, 21:21; Jackie Owens, 28, 23:49.
Male 25-29
Joel Titus, 26, 19:00; Diego Cortez, 25, 21:10; Jacob Waste, 26, 21:54.
Female 30-34
Kellie McMullin, 30, 21:22; Mariana Alquicira, 32, 24:08; Jessica Almarz, 34, 27:42.
Male 30-34
Juventino Roman, 30, 20:22; Thomas Ryan, 33, 20:30; Gavin Purdy, 30, 20:34.
Female 35-39
Melanie Chambless, 36, 26:22; Stephanie Haydon, 38, 27:04; Jennifer Kline, 38, 29:54.
Male 35-39
Mark Taylor, 35, 17:32; Fernando Maldonado, 35, 20:05; Francisco Ramirez, 35, 21:05.
Female 40-44
Angelica Ramirez, 44, 27:44; Jaclyn Tovar, 40, 27:50; Lisette Puig, 41, 28:11.
Male 40-44
Don Nishioka, 44, 18:21; Li-Hung Chen, 43, 18:31; Josh Reger, 44, 20:04.
Female 45-49
Blanca Avila, 45, 25:27; Nancy Franklin, 49, 27:45; Rachel Gonzales, 45, 28:02.
Male 45-49
Scott Spicer, 46, 21:28; Santiago Avila, 48, 23:54; Loren Ortiz, 48, 24:07.
Female 50-54
Beatrice Avila, 51, 25:57; Jennifer Hernandez, 51, 29:02; Julie Valenzuela, 52, 29:30.
Male 50-54
Paul Avila, 52, 22:33; Jose Loera, 51, 22:58; Leo Quiroz, 53, 25:01.
Female 55-59
Carolyn Chapparo, 55, 24:32; Cathy Lopez, 58, 32:03; Karen Korytowski, 59, 32:05.
Male 55-59
Edward Valizan, 56, 22:16; Terry Bertagna, 55, 24:06; Charles Whyte, 58, 25:03.
Female 60-64
Adriana Burkhart, 62, 29:07; Connie Carey, 60, 29:58; Stacy Smith, 61, 31:51.
Male 60-64
Tom Duran, 62, 20:49; John Zens, 61, 24:40; Stubbie Barr, 64, 26:11.
Female 65-69
Deborah Player, 68, 35:09; Maryann Bass, 65, 35:33; Norma Bell, 67, 45:30.
Male 65-69
Jose Correra, 65, 26:53; Larry Haynes, 69, 26:58; Kevin Neff, 66, 29:10.
Female 70-99
Danyelle Horta, 83, 42:07; Linda Baumann, 70, 51:22; Yolanda Peterson, 73, 52:38.
Male 70-99
Hugh Heney, 70, 28:29; John Thomas, 72, 30:01; Kirk Walker, 73, 38:07.
