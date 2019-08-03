Chino High baseball coach Michael Surina announced his resignation Thursday after four years with the program to become an assistant baseball coach at Pomona Pitzer College.
“I am thankful for the opportunity that Chino High has given to me by being their coach for the last four years as well as for all the players I have had the honor to coach,” Surina said.
He was hired at Chino High prior to the 2016 season. That year, the Cowboys finished 9-17-2 overall, 6-9 in the Hacienda League.
In 2017, Chino finished 13-16 overall, 4-11 in league and was 10-17 overall, 4-11 in league in 2018. Last season, Chino finished 9-6 in the Mt. Baldy League and had an overall record of 11-16.
Coach Surina said he is going to assist Chino High in searching for its next coach.
“Coach Mike Surina was very dedicated during his four years as Chino High’s head baseball coach,” said Chino High athletic director Mike Hinkle. “We congratulate him for earning a coaching position at the collegiate level.”
Hinkle said Surina will continue to work as an English teacher at Chino High School.
The high school baseball season will begin in February.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.