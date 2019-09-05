This week's Chino Valley high school football schedule (Sept. 5-7)
THURSDAY, SEPT. 5
Don Lugo at Tustin, 7 p.m.
Location: Tustin High School, 1171 El Camino Real in Tustin.
2019 records: Don Lugo (0-2); Tustin (0-2)
Don Lugo High will play the first of two straight Thursday night games tonight when it travels to Tustin High in Orange County. The Conquistadores will seek their first win of the season after a 14-6 loss to Alta Loma and last week's 35-34 loss to South Hills.
In last week's game, Don Lugo running back Gary Garcia ran for 202 yards and a touchdown and caught a 16-year touchdown pass. JoJo Galindo scored two touchdowns and quarterback Johnnie Valdez tossed three touchdown passes.
Tustin fell to 0-2 on the season with last week's 28-14 loss to Foothill High of Santa Ana. Don Lugo is ranked 18th in Division 7 and Tustin is ranked 10th in Division 8 entering tonight's game.
Next week: Don Lugo at Northview at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12 at Covina District Stadium, 200 W. Puente Road in Covina.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 6
Chino Hills at Corona, 7 p.m.
Location: Corona High School stadium, 1150 W. Tenth St., Corona.
2019 records: Chino Hills (0-2); Corona (0-2)
Chino Hills will try to get in the win column Friday night at Corona High. The Huskies started the season with a 29-28 loss to Ayala and last week's 28-13 loss to Diamond Ranch. Quarterback Matthew Geeting, a junior, has completed 28 of 47 passes for 334 yards and four touchdowns. So far this season, Chino Hills has rushed for 150 yards, of which 137 yards are from senior running back Rayce Thornton.
Corona started off the season with a 40-14 loss to Trabuco Hills and a 23-14 loss to Riverside Poly. Quarterback Michael Miranda has completed 28 of his 58 passes for 309 yards and two touchdowns.
Chino Hills is currently ranked 14th and Corona is ranked 20th in Division 5.
Next week: Chino Hills at Bishop Amat at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13.
Artesia at Chino, 7 p.m.
Location: Chino High School, 5472 Park Place in Chino.
2019 records: Artesia (1-1); Chino (1-1)
First-year Chino High head coach Joey LaRosa won his first game with the Cowboys, following a 13-6 victory at Indian Springs High in San Bernardino. Friday night's game will be the home opener for Chino High.
Artesia High of Lakewood opened the 2019 season with a 39-23 win over Bassett. but lost last week to Kennedy, 45-17. So far this season, Artesia has rushed for 491 yards and thrown for 108 yards combined in its two games.
Artesia is currently ranked 26th in Division 12 and Chino is ranked 18th in Division 13.
Next week: Chino, bye week.
Diamond Ranch at Ayala, 7 p.m.
Location: Ayala High School stadium, 14255 Peyton Drive in Chino Hills.
2019 records: Diamond Ranch (1-1); Ayala (1-0).
It's been nearly two weeks since Ayala High has taken the field after beating Chino Hills, 29-28, in the annual Battle of the Bone football on Aug. 23. The Bulldogs had their bye last week and now start a stretch of nine straight games by hosting Diamond Ranch on Friday.
Running backs Jacob Badawi (152 yards, 21 carries, 1 TD) and Matthew Munoz (143 yards, 11 carries, 1 TD) are the leading offensive players for Ayala so far this season.
Diamond Ranch is coming off a 28-13 win over Chino Hills last week. The Panthers trailed Chino Hills 6-0 after the first quarter, but had a 7-6 lead at the half. In the second half, Diamond Ranch outscored Chino Hills 21-7 to pull out the 15-point win.
Diamond Ranch is ranked sixth in Division 5 and Ayala is ranked fourth in Division 6.
Next week: Ayala at Moorpark, 8:15 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 7
Ontario Christian at Saddleback Valley Christian, 6 p.m.
Location: JSerra High School, 26351 Junipero Serra Road in San Juan Capistrano.
2019 records: Ontario Christian (1-1); Saddleback Valley Christian (1-1).
Ontario Christian will travel to Orange County for Saturday's nonleague game against Saddleback Valley Christian, a week after its 22-14 loss to Temescal Canyon. This season, Ontario Christian running back Max Watkins leads the Knights in touchdowns with three, all scored in the team's season-opening game against Portola. Alexander Terriquez leads the Knights in rushing yards with 156, but hasn't yet found the end zone.
Saddleback Valley Christian picked up its first win of the season last week with a 22-7 victory over Crean Lutheran. The week prior, Saddleback Valley Christian was shut out, 54-0, to Northwood. Senior running back Evan Spry (142 yards, 2TDs) and Tate Scott (167 yards, 1TD) lead the Warriors' offense this season.
Ontario Christian is ranked 25th in Division 11 and Saddleback Valley Christian is ranked 37th in Division 12.
Next week: Ontario at Ontario Christian, 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13.
