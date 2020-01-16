The Christian Youth Athletic Association will accept signups from 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Feb. 1 and 15 at Ontario Christian Elementary School, 1907 S. Euclid Ave.,, Ontario.
Season games will be played Saturdays, April 4 through May 30. High school divisions games will be played April 3 through May 22.
All games will tip off at the Westwind Park gymnasium, 2455 Riverside Drive, located between Vineyard and Archibald avenues.
Early registration will be $108.
Cost will later rise to $128 and late registration cost will be $148. Online registration is available at cyaa.sportngin.com/register/form/909091953
