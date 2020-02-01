Knights win Christian School League title

Ontario Christian’s Middle School varsity girls basketball team won the Christian School League title with an 11-0 record. Team members are Crystal Briggs, Kileen Martin, Kailee Briggs, Genesis Hernandez, Sarah Wolfe, Brooke Bierbaum, Brooklyn Moore, Jada Bosompem, Isabella Cosme and coach Racquelle Mouw. Not pictured is coach Rob Behnke.
