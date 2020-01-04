Registration is underway for two annual City of Chino 5K runs, set for Saturdays, Feb. 1 and March 7.
The 20th annual Run for Russ will be 8 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 at Central and Chino avenues.
It is held in honor of slain Chino Police Officer Russ Miller, who was struck and killed by a drunk driver on Feb. 1, 2000 while on a routine traffic stop at Schaefer Avenue and 12th Street in Chino.
Runners will pass by a memorial at Schaefer and 12th, honoring Officer Miller. Cost for the 5K race is $40, or $45 for the 10K race.
Groups of 5 or more will receive a $5 discount per person. Children 12 and younger can run for $15.
Participants will receive a T-shirt, pancake breakfast, water and snacks.
The 10th annual Chino Youth Museum Dairyaire 5K run will be 8 a.m. Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Ayala Park.
Cost for the fun run is $10, $35 for the 5K run, and $40 for the 10K run if paid by Feb. 29. Cost rises by $5 after that date.
All proceeds benefit the Chino Youth Museum.
Registration for all races will be taken at racewire.com.
Information: 334-3270.
