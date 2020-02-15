Don Lugo High’s Reanne Reola (#0)
Champion photo by Josh Thompson

Don Lugo High’s Reanne Reola (#0) scores two of her team-high 19 points Thursday night in the Conquistadores’ 61-55 loss to Sage Hill in a CIF-Southern Section Division 3AA first-round game at the Don Lugo gym in Chino. The Conquistadores, who shared the 2019-20 Mt. Baldy League title with Chino High, finished its season at 18-11. 

