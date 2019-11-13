Ontario Christian
defeats Bakersfield Christian 20-25, 21-25, 25-21, 25-15, 15-7
The Knights, the No. 11-seed in Division 2 rallied from a 2-0 deficit with three straight victories Tuesday in its five-set win over No. 6- Bakersfield Christian.
Tazelaar had 20 kills and 19 digs, Homes had 16 kills and eight digs, Vogel recorded 12 kills, 19 assists and four blocks and Balderas finished with 29 digs for Ontario Christian.
Ontario Christian will travel to No. 3-San Marcos (35-8) for a 6 p.m. second-round game Thursday, Nov. 14.
