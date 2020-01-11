The Ontario Christian High boys’ basketball team has an early wakeup call this morning (Jan. 11) with a 10 a.m. tipoff against Charter Oak High at the So Cal Shootout showcase at Damien High School in La Verne.
Damien High is located at 2280 Damien Ave.
Ontario Christian (11-5 overall, 4-1 in the Ambassador League) hosted Aquinas (15-3, 5-0) Friday after Champion press time.
This season, Ontario Christian won its Knight Time Classic Tournament and finished second at the Webb Tournament in Claremont.
