Gobbler Gloves boxing show draws 40 fighters to Chino

Chino boxer Victor Cruz (in blue) lands a punch on Jurupa Valley Boxing’s Ivan Rodriguez in a bout between 16 year olds at the annual Gobbler Gloves Boxing Show Sunday afternoon at the Neighborhood Activity Center in Chino. The annual event is sponsored by the Chino Youth Boxing Club and the City of Chino. Cruz won the bout on a judge’s decision. Forty fighters from several Southern California boxing clubs competed in the show where each competitor was given a turkey for Thanksgiving.
