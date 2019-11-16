The girls’ cross country teams at Ayala, Chino and Chino Hills high schools, and Don Lugo High’s Aariana Amezcua advanced to next Saturday’s CIF-Southern Section Finals after earning qualifying spot Friday morning at the prelims meet at the Riverside Cross Country Course.
Ontario Christian High will run in Division 5 preliminary races today (Nov. 16) with its girls team competing in the Heat 1 race at 8:45 a.m., followed by the boys in the Heat 2 race at 9:54 a.m.
The CIF-Southern Section Finals will take place at the Riverside Cross Country Course, 1011 Orange St., north of the 60 Freeway.
The finals race schedule will be announced Monday.
On Friday, Chino High girls advanced with a ninth-place finish in the Division 3, Heat 1 race, led by Mia Chavez, who placed second in 18:02.5. Amezcua, the only Don Lugo girl running in the prelims, took fifth in the Division 3, Heat 2 race to advance to the finals.
Ayala High girls advanced with a fourth-place finish in the Division 1, Heat 1 race and the Chino Hills girls took fourth in the Division 1, Heat 2 race. Chino High’s boys team placed 14th in the Division 3, Heat 2 race and the Ayala High boys placed 10th in the Division 1, Heat 3 race, which was the same race Chino Hills High’s Mason Ma finished 52nd overall.
CIF-SS Prelims results
Chino High
Division 3 girls, Heat 1
Team standings: 9th out of 19 teams.
Individual results: Mia Chavez, second, 18:02.5; Alexis Wachowski, 41st, 20:05.6; Megan Mirolla, 44th, 20:13.8; Allison Gutierrez, 87th, 21:40.5; Sarah Cuevas-Molina, 108th, 22:28.9; Alyssa Trejo, 113th, 22:57.9.
Don Lugo High
Division 3 girls, Heat 2
Team standings: no team score.
Individual results: Aariana Amezcua, fifth, 18:45.6.
Chino High
Division 3 boys, Heat 2
Team standings: 14th out of 24 teams.
Individual results: Kristian Kimberlin, 47th, 16:32.7; Rodrigo Aguilera, 55th, 16:38.5; Adam Perez, 82nd, 17:03.2; Cesar Hernandez, 107th, 17:23.8; Joveth Carrasco, 110th, 17:27.3; Xzavian Ochoa, 135th, 18:02.3;
Ayala High
Division 1 girls, Heat 1
Team standings: 4th out of 19 teams.
Individual results: Shaina Berk, ninth, 18:08.8; Emily Garcia, 15th, 18:32.1; Megan Oh, 18:42.1; Cadence Chang, 47th, 19:23.8; Brianna King, 58th, 19:37.4; Olivia Gomez, 74th, 20:00.6; Rylie Parker, 98th, 20:24.7;
Chino Hills High
Division 1 girls, Heat 2
Team standings: 4th out of 18 teams.
Individual results: Lauren Jauregui, 14th, 18:35.2; Jenna Gallegos, 22nd, 18:50.4; Karis Brown, 23rd, 18:51.3; Isabella Duarte, 28th, 19:03.1; Miranda McGarry, 31st, 19:08.9; Riley Rivera, 46th, 19:24.1; Megan Chiotti, 56th, 19:30.6.
Ayala High
Division 1 boys, Heat 3
Team standings: 10th out of 17 teams.
Individual results: Yael Grimaldi, 11th, 15:36.2; Ko Akabori, 34th, 16:06.8; Ethan Siordia, 63rd, 16:36.6; Nathan Tsai, 71st, 16:43.6; Austin Lemus, 76th, 16:45.6; Vincent Wood, 80th, 16:48.5.
Chino Hills High
Division 1 boys, Heat 3
Team standings: no team score.
Individual results: Mason Ma, 52nd, 16:25.4.
