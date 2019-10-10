High school sports schedule for Oct. 12-19. Home games are listed in capital letters.
Football
Oct. 18 – AYALA vs. Colony, 7 p.m.; CHINO vs. Chaffey, 6 p.m.; Chino Hills at Los Osos (Rancho Cucamonga), 7 p.m.; Don Lugo at Montclair, 6 p.m.
Oct. 19 – Ontario Christian at Western Christian (Upland), 6:30 p.m.
Cross country
Oct. 12 – Ayala, Ontario Christian in Clovis Invitational, 8 a.m.; Chino Hills in Inland Empire Challenge at Glen Helen Regional Park in Devore, TBA; Don Lugo in Bell Gardens Invitational at Don Knabe Community Regional Park in Cerritos, TBA.
Oct. 15 – Ontario Christian in Ambassador League cluster meet at Linfield Christian High in Temecula, 4:40 p.m.
Oct. 16 – Chino Hills in Baseline League meet at Bonelli Park in San Dimas, TBA.
Oct. 19 – Ayala in Warner Pacific Classic at Lents Park in Portland, Oregon, TBA.
Girls volleyball
Oct. 12 – Chino Hills, Ontario Christian in So Cal Invitational in San Diego, TBA.
Oct 14 – AYALA vs. Bonita, 4:30 p.m.
Oct. 15 – Chino Hills at Upland, 6 p.m.; ONTARIO CHRISTIAN vs. Woodcrest Christian, 6 p.m.
Oct. 16 – Ayala at Alta Loma, 6 p.m.
Oct. 17 – Chino Hills at Etiwanda (Rancho Cucamonga), 6 p.m.; Ontario Christian at Loma Linda Academy, 6 p.m.
Girls golf
Oct. 15 – AYALA vs. Azusa, TBA.; CHINO vs. Etiwanda, TBA. ; CHINO HILLS vs. Upland, 3 p.m.
Oct. 17 – Ayala at Azusa, 2:45 p.m.; Chino at St. Lucy’s (Glendora), TBA.; CHINO HILLS vs. Mater Dei, 3 p.m.
Girls tennis
Oct. 15 – Ayala at Glendora, 3:15 p.m.; CHINO vs. Chaffey, 3:15 p.m.; CHINO HILLS vs. St. Lucy’s, 3:15 p.m.; DON LUGO vs. Montclair, 3:15 p.m.; ONTARIO CHRISTIAN vs. Aquinas (at Claremont Tennis Club), 3 p.m.
Oct. 17 – Ayala at Colony (Ontario), 3:15 p.m.; CHINO vs. Don Lugo, 3:15 p.m.; CHINO HILLS vs. Los Osos, 3:15 p.m.; Ontario Christian at Western Christian (at Chaffey High in Ontario), 3:15 p.m.
Boys water polo
Oct. 12 – Chino, Chino Hills in Diamond Bar Tournament, TBA.
Oct. 15 – AYALA vs. Claremont, 4:30 p.m.; Chino at Montclair, 3:15 p.m.; CHINO HILLS vs. Etiwanda, 4:15 p.m.; Don Lugo at Diamond Bar, 3:15 p.m.
Oct. 16 – DON LUGO vs. Hillcrest, 3:15 p.m.
Oct. 17 – Ayala at Glendora, 4:30 p.m.; Chino at Ontario, 3:15 p.m.; Don Lugo at Chaffey (Ontario), 3:15 p.m.
Oct. 18-19 – Ayala in Villa Park Tournament, TBA.
