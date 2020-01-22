Umpires are needed for the upcoming Little League season.
Free clinics are being held next month by Ontario-based Inland Valley Umpire Association.
A preseason umpire’s meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, followed by an 8 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8 rules clinic. A single umpire mechanic’s clinic is also scheduled for 8 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 23. Locations of the clinics will soon be announced.
There are four Little League organizations in the Chino Valley: Chino National, Chino American, Chino Hills and Canyon Hills.
“The area is in need of umpires,” said Chino American’s Ken Braithwaite. “The shortage will impact our season.”
Information: ivumpires.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.