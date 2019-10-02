High school sports teams to host "Pink Out" games in honor of breast cancer awareness month

At least three high school sports teams in the Chino Valley will host a "Pink Out" game in October, which is Breast Cancer Awareness month.
Ayala High School girls' volleyball will host its annual event between 4:15 and 4:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4 inside the school's gymnasium at 14255 Peyton Drive in Chino Hills.
"We will have a ceremony for the fighters and survivors that will be attending our game as well as remembering those who have passed away," said Ayala volleyball team mom Holly Parker.
The ceremony will take place after the freshman and junior varsity games, which are both scheduled for 3:15 p.m., and prior to the start of the varsity game.
There is no cost to enter the gymnasium before 4 p.m., but there will be a $5 admission after 4 p.m.
Information: Ayala High, 627-3584.
Don Lugo High School football will honor breast cancer survivors and those who have lost their battle during halftime of their Friday, Oct. 4 game against Chaffey High at the Don Lugo stadium.
Luis Zendejas, a 1980 Don Lugo graduate and former NFL kicker, will attend the ceremony. Mr. Zendejas is the community-relations specialist for the NFL's Arizona Cardinals.
In the past, he has donated pink-colored accessories for football players at Don Lugo and their opponent.
General admission tickets to the game will be sold at the gate. Don Lugo students with an ASB card are admitted free.
Information: Don Lugo High, 591-3902.
Ontario Christian High School will host its annual Pink Out football game at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11 against Linfield Christian at the Ontario Christian stadium, 931 W. Philadelphia St., Ontario.
Breast cancer survivors and fighters and those who lost their battle will be honored prior kickoff. Pink shirts reading "Real Knights Wear Pink" will be sold at the game.
General admission tickets will be sold at the gate.
Information: 984-1756.
