With three wins in pool play at the Veteran’s Classic boys’ basketball tournament in Norco, two-time defending CIF State Division 1 champion Chino Hills High will play for the championship title at 7:30 p.m. tonight (Nov. 23) at Norco High School, 2065 Temescal Ave. in Norco.
Chino Hills (3-0) will play either Norco, La Sierra or Lakeside in the title game.
Final pool play games were played Friday after Champion press time.
The Huskies defeated Patriot, 62-48 on Monday, Chaparral, 71-54 on Tuesday and Corona, 57-34, on Thursday to reach the championship game.
