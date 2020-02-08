Eight varsity teams, 14 junior varsity teams and 12 frosh teams will compete in the annual Don Lugo Preseason Tournament, scheduled to begin Tuesday, Feb. 18.
Don Lugo, Chino Hills, Excelsior, Hillcrest, Diamond Bar, Rialto, Upland and Mayfair will compete in the varsity tournament, scheduled to conclude with the championship round on Saturday, Feb. 29.
In the junior varsity tournament, two Don Lugo teams will compete along with Ontario Christian, Chino Hills, Mayfair, Diamond Bar, Oak Hills, Citrus Valley, Canyon Springs, Upland, Pioneer, Bloomington, Warren and Diamond Ranch.
Frosh teams scheduled to compete are Don Lugo, Chino Hills, Mayfair, Diamond Ranch, Upland, Oak Hills, Cerritos, Santa Monica, Capistrano Valley, Canyon Springs, Castaic and Diamond Bar.
All games are scheduled for 3:15 p.m. unless noted otherwise.
Game schedules
Tuesday, Feb. 18
Varsity
Don Lugo at Excelsior; Hillcrest at Diamond Bar; Rialto at Upland; Chino Hills at Mayfair.
Junior varsity
Mayfair at Chino Hills; Warren at Pioneer; Upland at Oak Hills; Diamond Ranch at Diamond Bar; Canyon Springs at Don Lugo (Feb. 19); Ontario Christian at Citrus Valley; Bloomington at Don Lugo #2.
Frosh
Mayfair at Chino Hills; Upland at Oak Hills; Diamond Bar at Diamond Ranch; Canyon Springs at Don Lugo; Capistrano Christian at Cerritos; Castaic at Santa Monica.
Thursday, Feb. 20
Varsity
Chino Hills at Don Lugo; Excelsior at Mayfair; Upland at Diamond Bar; Rialto at Hillcrest.
Junior varsity
Don Lugo at Chino Hills; Diamond Bar at Upland; Canyon Springs at Oak Hills; Mayfair at Warren (6 p.m.); Pioneer at Diamond Ranch; Ontario Christian at Bloomington (Feb. 21); Citrus Valley at Don Lugo #2.
Frosh
Don Lugo at Chino Hills; Diamond Bar at Upland; Canyon Springs at Oak Hills; Diamond Ranch at Castaic; Mayfair at Cerritos; Santa Monica at Capistrano Valley.
Monday, Feb. 24
Varsity
Mayfair at Don Lugo; Chino Hills at Excelsior; Diamond Bar at Rialto; Upland at Hillcrest.
Junior varsity
Don Lugo at Mayfair; Diamond Bar at Ontario Christian (Feb. 25, 3 p.m.); Oak Hills at Chino Hills; Citrus Valley at Canyon Springs; Upland at Pioneer; Bloomington at Warren (6 p.m.); Diamond Ranch at Don Lugo #2.
Frosh
Don Lugo at Mayfair; Diamond Ranch at Upland; Oak Hills at Chino Hills; Cerritos at Santa Monica; Capistrano Valley at Canyon Springs; Castaic at Diamond Bar.
Wednesday, Feb. 26
Varsity
Schedule to be announced.
Junior varsity
Warren at Don Lugo (Feb. 27); Chino Hills at Diamond Bar; Oak Hills at Diamond Ranch; Pioneer at Mayfair; Citrus Valley at Bloomington; Canyon Springs at Upland; Don Lugo #2 at Ontario Christian.
Frosh
Capistrano Valley at Chino Hills; Upland at Castaic; Oak Hills at Diamond Ranch; Canyon Springs at Mayfair; Cerritos at Don Lugo; Santa Monica at Diamond Bar.
Saturday, Feb. 29
Varsity, junior varsity and frosh schedules to be announced.
