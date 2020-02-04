CIF-SS rankings released for Feb. 3-9

Boys basketball
Division 4A: 1. Oakwood 2. St. Pius-St. Matthias 3. Cabrillo 4. Buena Park 5. Yeshiva 6. South Pasadena 7. South El Monte 8. Loma Linda Academy 9. Whittier 10. Lancaster 11. Western Christian 12. Cate 13. Jurupa Hills 14. Kennedy 15. Don Lugo 16. Beacon Hill.
Girls basketball
Division 3A: 1. Long Beach Wilson 2. Eisenhower 3. Viewpoint 4. Yucca Valley 5. Grace Brethren 6. West Covina 7. Chino 8. Royal 9. La Quinta 10. Dominguez 11. Anaheim 12. (tie) Torrance and Providence 14. Riverside Poly 15. Rowland 16. Hillcrest.
Division 4AA: 1. Paloma Valley 2. Ontario Christian 3. Xavier Prep 4. La Salle 5. Westlake 6. Holy Martyrs 7. Montclair 8. Orange Vista 9. Moreno Valley 10. Bassett 11. Riverside Notre Dame 12. Pasadena Poly 13. Highland 14. Portola 15. Santa Clara 16. Garden Grove Santiago.
Boys soccer
Division 5: 1. Granite Hills 2. Nogales 3. Baldwin Park 4. Rancho Cucamonga 5. La Canada 6. Eisenhower 7. Bishop Amat 8. Ayala 9. Amino Leadership 10. (tie) Chaparral and Marshall Fundamental.
Division 6: 1. Brentwood 2. Ganesha 3. Silverado 4. Dunn 5. Crossroads 6. Ontario Christian 7. Cate 8. St. Genevieve 9. Pomona 10. Mountain View.
Girls soccer
Division 6: 1. Gabrielino 2. Shadow Hills 3. Marshall Fundamental 4. University Prep 5. El Rancho 6. Schurr 7. Ontario Christian 8. Coachella Valley 9. Rancho Verde 10. Desert Mirage.
