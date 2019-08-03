The Chino Youth Boxing Club showed off their training facilities inside the Neighborhood Activity Center in Chino during an open house Wednesday night. The club has existed since the 1966, giving Chino youth and adults a place to learn the sport of boxing.
Two boxing showcase events are scheduled this year with the Legends Showcase at 1 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25 and the Gobbler Gloves at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24. Chino Youth Boxing Club is located at 5201 D St. in downtown Chino. Information: 334-3260.
