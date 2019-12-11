High school sports schedule for Dec. 14-21. Home games are listed in capital letters.
Boys basketball
Dec. 14—Chino, Don Lugo in Glendora Tournament, TBA.; Ontario Christian at Linfield Christian (Temecula), 4 p.m.
Dec. 16—Don Lugo at West Covina, 6:30 p.m.
Dec. 17— ONTARIO CHRISTIAN vs. Desert Christian Academy, 7:30 p.m.
Dec. 19—CHINO HILLS vs. Ayala, 6:30 p.m.; Ontario Christian at Arrowhead Christian (Redlands), 7:30 p.m.
Dec. 20—Don Lugo at Jurupa Hills (Fontana), 6:30 p.m.
Girls basketball
Dec. 14—Ayala in Arroyo Tournament, TBA.; Chino in Edmonton Tournament (Canada), TBA.; Don Lugo in Roosevelt Tournament (Eastvale), TBA.; Ontario Christian at Linfield Christian (Temecula), 2:30 p.m.
Dec. 16-21—Chino Hills, Don Lugo in San Dimas Tournament, TBA.
Dec. 17— ONTARIO CHRISTIAN vs. Desert Christian Academy, 6 p.m.
Dec. 19— CHINO vs. Indian Springs, 4:30 p.m.; Ontario Christian at Arrowhead Christian (Redlands), 6 p.m.
Dec. 20— CHINO vs. Ayala, 6 p.m.
Boys soccer
Dec. 14, 21—Chino Hills in Riverside Poly Tournament, 9:15 a.m.
Dec. 14, 16—Chino in Sierra Vista-Baldwin Park Tournament, TBA.
Dec. 16—Ayala at Damien (La Verne), 6 p.m.
Dec. 17—CHINO vs. Norwalk, 5:15 p.m.; ONTARIO CHRISTIAN vs. Desert Christian Academy, 6 p.m.
Dec. 18—Don Lugo at Nogales (La Puente), 5 p.m.
Dec. 19—Ayala at Claremont, 5:30 p.m.; DON LUGO vs. Edgewood, 5 p.m.; Ontario Christian at Arrowhead Christian (Redlands), 3:15 p.m.
Dec. 20, 21—Ayala in Silverlakes Classic in Norco, TBA.
Girls soccer
Dec. 14—Chino in Ganesha (Pomona) Tournament, TBA.; Ontario Christian in Newport Harbor Tournament, TBA.
Dec. 16—CHINO vs. Norwalk, 5:15 p.m.; DON LUGO vs. Rowland, 5 p.m.
Dec. 17—Chino Hills at Norco, 5:15 p.m.; ONTARIO CHRISTIAN vs. Desert Christian Academy, 4 p.m.
Dec. 18—DON LUGO vs. Nogales, 5 p.m.
Dec. 19—AYALA vs. Claremont, 5:30 p.m.; CHINO vs. Pomona, 5:15 p.m.; Don Lugo at Schurr (Montebello), 4:45 p.m.; Ontario Christian at Arrowhead Christian (Redlands), 3:15 p.m.
Dec. 20, 21—Chino Hills in Silverlakes Classic, TBA.
Girls water polo
Dec. 16—DON LUGO vs. Patriot, 3:15 p.m.
Dec. 17—Don Lugo at Cabrillo (Long Beach), 4:15 p.m.
Dec. 19—Ayala at Claremont, 3:30 p.m.; CHINO vs. Charter Oak, 3:15 p.m.
Wrestling
Dec. 14—Ayala (girls) in Santa Ana Tournament, 9 a.m.; Chino in Downey Tournament, 9 a.m.; Don Lugo (girls) in Norco Rodeo Tournament, 9:30 a.m.
Dec. 18—CHINO HILLS vs. Rancho Cucamonga, 6 p.m.
Dec. 19—AYALA vs. Claremont, 6 p.m.; Chino at Diamond Bar, 6:30 p.m.; DON LUGO vs. Ontario, 6:30 p.m.
Dec. 20, 21—Ayala (boys) in Brea Olinda Tournament, 7 a.m.; Chino (girls) in Orange Lutheran Tournament, 9:30 a.m.; Chino (girls) in La Habra Tournament (at West Covina High School), 11 a.m.
Dec. 21—Ayala (girls) in Corona Tournament, 9 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.