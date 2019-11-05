Chino Hills resident Dolores Valencia won the Santa Clarita Marathon women’s title for second straight year and the third time in seven years Sunday morning, finishing in a time of 3:13:33 in the 26.2-mile race.
Valencia, 55, took home the title in a field of 62 runners, winning the race by nearly 30 minutes over second-place finisher Karla Candelas, 42, of Chula Vista.
In 2018, Valencia won the race in 3:21:25. In 2013, she ran a time of 3:11:00 to place first.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.