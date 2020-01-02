The Ayala and Don Lugo will play each other in a nonleague game Saturday, Jan. 4 at the Don Lugo High gymnasium, 13400 Pipeline Ave., Chino.
Tip-off is 4 p.m.
Ayala started the season with a 5-9 record, having played last week at the Covina Christmas Tournament.
Don Lugo began with an 8-7 record and competed last week at the Nogales Tournament in La Puente.
