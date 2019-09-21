Cross country teams from Ayala, Chino and Chino Hills high schools will run under the lights tonight (Sept. 21) at the 39th annual Woodbridge Invitational at SilverLakes Sports Park in Norco.
The park is located at 5555 Hamner Ave., west of the 15 Freeway between Limonite Avenue and Sixth Street.
There is no admission fee to watch the race, but parking is $15.
Spectators who walk in into the sports park are subject to a $5 fee.
Parking is surrounding neighborhoods is not allowed, organizers said.
Ayala High’s boys’ team will compete in the varsity boys rated race at 9:14 p.m., followed by Ayala and Chino Hills high girls’ teams running in the girls’ sweepstakes race at 9:34 p.m.
Chino High girls’ will run in the Gold Division varsity race at 7:42 p.m. and Chino High boys will compete in the Gold Division varsity boys “B” race at 8:30 p.m.
The Chino Hills High boys’ team will compete in the Blue Division “B” race at 7:54 p.m.
Don Lugo and Ontario Christian high schools competed in both boys’ and girls’ races on Friday after Champion press time.
Both schools competed in White Division races.
The meet is hosted by Woodbridge High School in Irvine.
For information on the meet, visit gvarvas.com.
