The Blackdogs 12U baseball team won the USSSA Veterans Day Tournament. Team members are Kyle Henderson, Dylan Sandoval, Rene Moran, Mikey Lara, Julian Delgado, Ripken Bramasco. Isaiah Lopez, Coach Jesse Lara, Michael DeLucca, Coach Houston Hernandez, Jacob Smith, Ethan McNeil, Nico Hamilton, Coach Dave Hamilton and Jeremy Lee.
