An Ayala High graduate playing with the Chicago Cubs’ minor-league team in South Bend, Indiana, was named the organization’s Minor League Player of the Month for June, the team announced last Saturday.
Tyler Durna, 22, hit .372 (32-for-86) with three doubles, a triple, three homers, 14 RBI, a .465 on-base percentage, a .535 slugging mark and a 1.000 OPS in 25 games for the Class A-level team in South Bend.
He was promoted to the team’s AA Division club in Myrtle Beach, Florida on July 2.
With South Bend, Durna led the Cubs with 42 RBIs playing in 589 innings in 70 games.
The first baseman recorded a .993 fielding percentage, recording on four errors in the season.
