Bloomington High head football coach Josh Cronkite was selected for the Chino Hills High head football coaching position.
The hiring is pending approval by the Chino Valley school district board of directors on Thursday.
Coach Cronkite will take over a Huskies’ program that finished 6-6 overall and 3-2 in the Baseline League and advanced as far as the second round of CIF-Southern Section Division 5 playoffs despite a coaching change midway through the season.
Chris Stevens, the Huskies coach since the start of the 2016 season, was forced to resign Oct. 10 because of alleged misconduct between freshman football players.
The resignation came a day before the Huskies opened Baseline League play, a 28-25 win over Damien.
Assistant coach Jose Espinosa was promoted to interim head coach for the rest of the season. He finished with a 4-2 record.
Coach Cronkite became Bloomington High’s head football coach prior to the 2018 season.
In his two season’s, Bloomington finished with a combined 6-14 overall record and 0-10 mark in Sunkist League play.
During his 12-year coaching career, Coach Cronkite has worked at Corona Centennial and Vista Murrieta high schools.
