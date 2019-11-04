Don Lugo High, the second-place team from the Mt. Baldy League, will host Culver City at 5 p.m. Tuesday in a CIF-Southern Section Division 5 first-round boys' water polo game.
Culver City is an at-large team from the Ocean League.
This season, Don Lugo has a 16-9 overall record and 8-2 mark in the Mt. Baldy League.
The winner of Tuesday's game will advance to the second round to take on Katella or Camarillo.
Quarterfinal matches are set for Saturday, Nov. 9, followed by semifinals on Wednesday, Nov. 13 and championship games on Saturday, Nov. 16.
