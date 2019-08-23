Today marks the official start to the 2019 high school football season in Chino and Chino Hills with three games ready to kick off tonight, followed by the 16th annual Battle for the Bone football game between the two schools in Chino Hills on Saturday, Aug. 24.
Tonight's schedule (Aug. 23)
Portola (Irvine) vs. Ontario Christian, 7 p.m.
Location: Ontario Christian stadium, 931 W. Philadelphia St. in Ontario.
2018 records: Portola (2-8); Ontario Christian (6-5).
Portola High will begin only its second season of varsity football when it travels to Ontario Christian High tonight. Last season, Portola won its first two games of the season with a 39-20 victory over Fairmont Prep and a 51-0 shutout of Saddleback before dropping the final eight games of the season. Head coach is Peter Abe.
Ontario Christian head coach Matt Hoekstra will begin his fifth season as Knights head coach after finishing 6-5 overall, 3-2 in the Ambassador League in 2018. The Knights return several starters from last year's team, including quarterback Daniel Serna.
Don Lugo vs. Alta Loma, 7 p.m.
Location: Alta Loma stadium, 8880 Baseline Road, Rancho Cucamonga.
2018 records: Don Lugo (7-5); Alta Loma (8-5).
Don Lugo High will look for revenge from last year's 17-0 loss to Alta Loma to open the season in 2018. The Conquistadors are 6-3 in season-opening games since 2010.
Alta Loma finished 2-3 in the Palomares League last season and advanced as far as the CIF-Southern Section Division 8 semifinals under head coach Mark Pasquarella, who is entering his fifth season at Alta Loma.
Chino vs. Colton, 7 p.m.
Location: Colton High stadium, 777 W. Valley Boulevard, Colton
2018 records: Chino (3-7); Colton (5-6).
Chino and Colton will start the season against each other for the second straight year tonight at Colton High stadium.
Colton defeated Chino, 34-13, in 2018.
Chino head coach Joey LaRosa will make his Cowboys debut tonight after coaching at San Clemente last year.
Colton was a playoff team last season after a 5-5 regular season record, but fell to Hemet, 42-28, in a first-round game.
Saturday, Aug. 24
Chino Hills vs. Ayala (16th annual Battle for the Bone game), 7 p.m.
Location: Ayala High, 14255 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills.
2018 records: Chino Hills (6-5); Ayala (7-4).
Ayala and Chino Hills will meet for the 16th time in the annual "Battle for the Bone" game. Chino Hills holds an 11-4 advantage in the series, having won in 2004, 2005, 2006, and 2009-17 (no game was played in 2014). Ayala's victories came in 2003, 2007, 2008 and 2018.
Last year's 14-10 victory snapped Ayala's eight-game losing streak to Chino Hills.
Saturday's game will honor Chino Hills High offensive line coach Phil Busch, who died from a heart attack at his Chino Hills home Aug. 15. He coached at Chino Hills High in 2018 and had spent 10 years as a football coach at Ayala High.
Funeral services are scheduled for 11 a.m. today (Friday, Aug. 23) at Chino Valley Community Church, 14601 Peyton Drive in Chino Hills.
A balloon release is expected to take place after the coin flip, there will be a moment of silence and Ayala and Chino Hills players and staff will meet together in prayer at the conclusion of the game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.