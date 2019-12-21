January
•Retired football coach John Monger is inducted into the Inland Valley Hall of Fame during the fourth annual Inland Valley Hall of Fame All-Star Classic football game in Fontana. The game, showcasing high school football players from San Bernardino County high schools, is played at A.B. Miller High.
•Former Chino Hills High School football coach Matt Bechtel is hired as the head football coach at Damien High School in La Verne. Bechtel spent the past three seasons at South Hills High School, winning the 2018 CIF-Southern Section Division 6 championship and finishing the season with a 14-1 record.
•Chino Hills Aquatics swimmer Teagan O’Dell sets several records and scores the most points in her age group at the Pacific Coast All-Star swim meet in Commerce. O’Dell, 12, is a sixth-grade student at Rhodes Elementary School in Chino. In March, O’Dell breaks a 22-year-old Southern California record with a time of 29.73 in the 50m breaststroke at the 2019 Southern California Swimming Short Course Junior Olympic Championships.
•Chino Hills High boys basketball team suits up only five players and are left with four players for the last quarter and a half and the four-minute overtime after one player fouls out in a loss to Damien. Several Chino Hills High players received suspensions for leaving the bench during an incident in the Huskies’ game at Rancho Cucamonga.
•Los Angeles Lakers guard Lonzo Ball misses the rest of the 2018-2019 NBA season with a Grade 3 ankle sprain suffered in the Lakers’ 138-134 overtime loss to the Houston Rockets. In July, the Chino Hills High graduate is traded to the New Orleans Pelicans in a package deal that brings NBA superstar Anthony Davis to Los Angeles.
•Ayala High wrestler Samantha Martinez is named Most Valuable Wrestler and her twin sister Sofia Martinez captures the 103-pound division for the third straight year at the third annual Ayala Girls Wrestling Tournament in Chino Hills. Samantha captures the 113-pound division with a pin over Hillcrest High’s Tehya Ledesma at the 3:50 mark of the title match. Sofia wins the 103-pound title with a 1-0 decision against Slam Academy’s Sterling Dias in the finals.
•Chino High School selects Joey LaRosa, the offensive line coach and run game coordinator at San Clemente High School during the 2018 season, as its new head football coach. Coach LaRosa replaces Damien Staricka, who was fired after two seasons.
•The Ontario Christian High School boys’ basketball team wins its school-record 26th game of the season and finishes with its first undefeated league season since 1968-69 with a 72-56 win over Loma Linda Academy. The Knights would win three more games during the season to set the school record at 29 victories.
•Ontario Christian boys soccer (20-1-2, 12-0) captures the Ambassador League championship.
•Chino High wrestling’s first trip to the CIF-Southern Section Team Duals since the 2002 season ends with a first-round 57-5 loss to Channel League champion Dos Pueblos at Royal High School in Simi Valley.
•Chino Hills High’s Walter Carl III, Don Lugo High’s Alex Navarro and Ontario Christian High’s Sean Halpin are honored as All CIF-Southern Section selections for the 2018 football season.
February
•Don Lugo’s Isaac Samano wins the 138-pound division and named Lower Weight Most Valuable Player at the Mt. Baldy League wrestling finals at Montclair High School. Samano transfers to Chino High prior to the 2019-20 school year to compete in football and wrestling.
•Chino Hills High School frosh soccer team wins the Baseline League title with an undefeated record, scoring 35 goals and allowing six goals in 10 league games.
•Ayala High School’s Sofia Martinez becomes the first female Chino Valley school district athlete to win a CIF-Southern Section girls’ wrestling championship, capturing the 101-pound title. Martinez defeats Arroyo High School’s Brianna Gonzalez on a 1-0 decision in the championship match at the CIF-Southern Section Masters Meet, held at Roosevelt High School in Eastvale. Later in the month, Martinez places second at the CIF State Girls Wrestling championships in Bakersfield, becoming the first Chino Valley school district female to reach the finals.
•Chino Hills High and Cal State Fullerton graduate Shianne Brannan is named to the Softball Canada roster and compete in the Olympic Qualifier during the summer at the Canada Cup International Softball Championship in British Columbia, the 2019 Pan American Games in Lima, Peru and the WBSC Americas Olympic Qualifier. The 2020 Olympic Games will be held in Tokyo.
•The Ayala High girls softball team captures the Jurupa Valley Tournament championship, beating Bonita High in the title game at Big League Dreams Sports Park in Mira Loma. Tori Mendoza earns her fourth win of the season, allowing an unearned run. Kayla Rodgers finishes 2 for 4 with two RBIs and two runs scored for Ayala.
March
•Chino Hills High boys basketball falls to Santa Margarita, 62-61, in the CIF-Southern Section Division 1 championship game at Cal Baptist University in Riverside. The Huskies, later this month, would capture their second straight CIF State Division 1 title with a 69-63 victory over James Logan High at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento. Huskies senior Onyeka Okongwu earns the All-CIF Southern Section Player of the Year and head coach Dennis Latimore is named Coach of the Year in Division 1 by the CIF-Southern Section for the 2018-19 season.
•Chino Hills High wins the boys’ title and finishes second in the girls’ standings at the 70th annual Chino Relays track meet at Chino High where more than a dozen teams battle the rain in 34 track and field events. Chino Hills scores 75.97 points in the boys’ event, winning the title by nearly 16 points.
•Chino High senior Priscilla Lizarraga, who died from cancer, is honored before the Chino and Don Lugo Mt. Baldy League game during a pre-game ceremony. “She grew up playing softball in Chino Girls Fastpitch and played for Chino High so players from both schools knew her,” said Chino High assistant softball coach Heather Inglima. Priscilla was 15 years old when she was diagnosed on May 4, 2017 with aggressive Osteosarcoma and began chemotherapy treatment the next day. Once during a nine-hour surgery, doctors removed six tumors.
•Ontario Christian High boys’ basketball player Dylan Haagsma breaks the school’s 48-year-old scoring record with 612 points, snapping the mark of 552 points scored by Fred Burghgraef during the 1971-72 season.
•Seven hundred twenty-three students participate in the annual City of Chino Youth track meet at Chino High School.
•Don Lugo High varsity softball coach Ron Poteet resigns after 2 1/2 seasons for personal reasons, said Don Lugo athletic director James Donoho. The school’s football coach Greg Gano takes over. Coach Gano has previous softball coaching experience at Los Altos High in Hacienda Heights. His daughter, Courtney, is a pro softball player.
•The Ramona Junior High School girls’ basketball team captures the Chino Valley Unified School District Junior High March Madness Tournament for the first time, beating Townsend Junior High of Chino Hills, 43-34, in the title game. Magnolia Junior High wins the boys’ championship.
April
•Chino High School girls’ soccer coach Charlie Blank retires and boys’ basketball coach Diane Murillo resigns. Coach Blank spends four seasons as Chino girls’ soccer coach, recording a combined overall record of 49-35-16 and a 15-17-8 league record with three seasons in the Hacienda League and one season in the Mt. Baldy League. Coach Murillo spends two seasons as boys’ basketball coach and has a 12-37 overall record and a 2-18 mark in league play.
•Chino Hills High sophomore Jacqueline Duarte wins the girls’ mile race and Maraian Raymundo-Link places second in long jump at the Arcadia Invitational at Arcadia High School, one of the most competitive meets in the country.
•Chino Hills High basketball player Onyeka Okongwu is named to the honorable mention national list and first-team All-California by USA Today High School Sports for the 2018-19 season. Okongwu, who currently attends the University of Southern California, leads the Huskies to the Division 1 state championship in March, which marked the 6-foot-9 forward’s third state championship at Chino Hills.
•Don Lugo High baseball wins its eighth straight Mt. Baldy League championship, Chino High softball captures the Mt. Baldy League title, Ontario Christian High baseball takes home its first Ambassador League title since 2013, Chino Hills High softball wins its second straight Baseline League title and its seventh league championship since 2011 and Ayala High softball wins the Palomares League championship, its first league title in the sport since winning a Sierra League title in 2010. The Ayala High swimming team and Ayala High boys’ golf teams win Palomares League titles and the Ontario Christian boys golf wins the Ambassador League championship.
May
•By a vote of 29-13 at the Mt. SAC Area re-leaguing meeting at Glendora High School, athletic directors and principals decide to form nine four-team football-only leagues and one five-team league. Don Lugo will be matched up with Chaffey, Claremont and West Covina while Chino High will be matched with Pomona, Rowland and Covina high schools. Chino Hills High will become a member of the area’s only five-team league with Damien, Etiwanda, Upland and Rancho Cucamonga. Ayala High will be matched with Alta Loma, Bonita and Charter Oak.
•The Ayala High girls swim team places second at the CIF-Southern Section Division 2 championships, taking home one relay and one individual championship and placing in the top five in several events.
•Chino Hills High graduate Casey Monoszlay, a Cal Poly Pomona senior, captures the 1,500-meter and 5,000-meter women’s races at the 2019 CCAA Track and Field Championships in San Jose.
•The Ayala High boys’ golf team places second at the CIF-Southern Section Eastern Division Team Championships at the Los Serranos Golf and Country Club in Chino Hills, with three golfers shooting under 75 and a fourth golfer finishing at 76.
•Ontario Christian High head girls’ basketball coach Danielle Jorgenson announces her resignation after three seasons with the Knights. “I resigned from coaching to spend more time with my family and be able to follow my own children’s athletic careers in college,” Coach Jorgenson said.
•Chino Hills High’s Jacqueline Duarte repeats as Division 1,600m girls’ title and captures the girls’ 800m championship Track and Field Division Finals at El Camino College in Torrance, giving her four championships in two years.
•Two days after his contract is selected by the Los Angeles Dodgers, Chino Hills-product Kyle Garlick makes his Major League Baseball debut. The 2010 Chino Hills High graduate plays 30 games during the season with the Dodgers, hitting .250 with three home runs and six RBIs.
•Chino High School’s Daijah Williams and James Nuci receive scholarships for their scholastic and athletic achievements at the annual Foothill Citrus Athletic Directors Association Scholarship Banquet at the Covina District Stadium Events Center.
June
•Gannon University men’s water polo goalie Brett Rehrer, a Chino Hills High graduate, is given Google Cloud Academic All-District honors for the 2018 season. The award honors players from the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference, Mountain East Conference, Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association and Atlantic Region independent schools.
•Ryanna Alano, a seventh-grade student at Canyon Hills Junior High School in Chino Hills, is picked by Pacific Coast Region as 12u USA Softball All American, a division of Junior Olympics and the National Governing Body of Softball in the country. She is among 44 players from California, Hawaii, Nevada or Arizona to compete at the USA Softball American Games at Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City.
•Chino Hills High School girls’ basketball coach Stan Stewart resigns after 10 seasons. Coach Stewart records a 159-96 overall record and a 71-29 combined record competing in the Baseline and Sierra leagues. The Huskies won Sierra League titles under Coach Stewart in 2010-11 (23-7 overall, 10-0 in league) and 2013-14 (17-8 overall, 9-1 in league).
•“A lifelong dream has become a reality today,” posts 2019 Ayala High School baseball player Joe Naranjo on his Twitter account after being drafted by the Cleveland Indians in the Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft. Naranjo is selected in the third round by the Indians and is the 101st player taken overall. Ayala High graduate Matthew Acosta, a baseball player at the University of Southern California, is taken in the 12th round by the San Diego Padres and Don Lugo High graduate Josh Ibarra is drafted in the 31st round by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the draft.
•Ayala High graduate Cori Meyette (formerly Cori Casper) is named assistant swim coach at Pomona Pitzer College. Meyette attended San Diego State on a swim scholarship after graduating from Ayala in 2014.
•Former Jurupa Valley and Indian Springs high school water polo coach Chris Hulme is named Chino High boys’ water polo coach. Coach Hulme began coaching water polo in the 1990s as an assistant at Esperanza High in Anaheim, which won two CIF-Southern Section championships during that time. He also coached at Ramona, Jurupa Valley and Indian Springs high schools at the varsity and junior varsity levels, winning several league titles.
•Former Chino Hills High standout basketball player LaMelo Ball, the youngest brother of New Orleans Pelicans point guard Lonzo Ball, signs with the Illawarra Hawks of the National Basketball League in Australia. The 17-year-old, five-star recruit said, “I’m trying to be the No. 1 pick for the 2020 Draft.” Ball played two seasons at Chino Hills High before his father LaVar Ball pulled him in 2017 from the school to play professionally in Lithuania and in LaVar Ball’s own Junior Basketball Association. LaMelo spends the early part of 2019 at Spire Institute in Ohio.
•The Chino Hills Champions go undefeated to win the gold medal in basketball at the Southern California Special Olympics in Long Beach.
•Chino Hills High softball player Brooke Johnson earns Maxpreps All-American honors and Ayala High baseball player Joe Naranjo is named a Maxpreps California Large Schools honoree for the 2019 season. Chino Hills High’s Kiki Estrada and Kayla Chavez are named to the Maxpreps All-American Underclass team for the 2019 season.
•Ontario Christian High graduate William Mouw, of Chino, wins the California State Amateur Golf Championships at Dunes Course at Monterey Peninsula Country Club in Northern California. Mouw, 18, the 24th-ranked golfer, becomes one of the youngest golfers to win the tournament, which began in 1912.
July
•An Ayala High graduate playing with the Chicago Cubs’ minor-league team in South Bend, Indiana, is named the organization’s Minor League Player of the Month for June. Tyler Durna, 22, hits .372 (32-for-86) with three doubles, a triple, three homers, 14 RBI, a .465 on-base percentage, a .535 slugging mark and a 1.000 OPS in 25 games for the Class A-level team in South Bend. He is promoted to the team’s AA Division club in Myrtle Beach, Florida on July 2.
•Ayala High graduates Steven Khan and Mikaela Ramirez are the top male and female runners at the annual Ayala alumni cross country race at Veterans Park in Chino Hills. Khan, a 2017 graduate, is a junior at the University of California, Berkeley. He wins the men’s 2.25-mile race in 11:53.95. Ramirez, a 2019 graduate and Indiana University student-athlete, wins the women’s 2.25-mile race in 13:07.74.
•Regeena Partida wins the main event title at the annual Chino Challenge Demolition Derby championship in front of a sold-out crowd at the Chino Fairgrounds.
•A Christian Youth Athletic Association 12-13 year old boys’ soccer team participates in an Atri Cup soccer tournament in Italy, finishing as a finalist. The team earns a spot in the championship game after winning a 4-3 shootout in the semifinals.
•Chino High School baseball coach Michael Surina resigns after four years to become an assistant baseball coach at Pomona Pitzer College. Gary Libby, a former Chino High head baseball coach, returns to the team after being hired in September.
•Chino Hills resident Carol Sarkissian qualifies for the U.S. Senior Women’s Amateur golf tournament for the 10th time after playing at a qualifying event at South Hills Country Club in West Covina.
August
•Ontario Christian High graduate William Mouw is named the Cal-Hi Sports Division 5 Athlete of the Year for his achievements with the Knights’ boys golf and boys basketball teams during the 2018-19 school year.
•Boxer Jonathan Torres, a 10-year-old weighing 80 pounds, wins his division at the Sugar Bert Boxing Belt National Qualifier at the Ontario Convention Center. Torres is awarded the championship belt, which is white with red trim and features gold plating.
•Chino Hills High offensive line coach Phil Busch, who also coached at Ayala High for 10 years during his career, dies of a massive heart attack at his Chino Hills home. “It’s with a very heavy and broken heart, that we say goodbye to a wonderful human being, husband, father and coach,” Huskies head coach Coach Chris Stevens said. “I had the privilege of coaching with Phil for the last two years, and he was the consummate assistant coach. He loved football but loved his athletes even more. He was a family man with an unshaken faith. We will miss him greatly.” A pre-game remembrance for Coach Busch is held prior to kickoff at the Battle for the Bone game between Ayala and Chino Hills high schools.
•Ayala High scores a touchdown and a 2-point conversion in the final 0.7 seconds to defeat Chino Hills High in the Battle for the Bone game in front of a sold-out crowd at the Ayala High stadium. The Bulldogs win for the second straight season, which is their first two-game win streak over Chino Hills since 2007 and 2008.
•The Ayala High girls’ cross country team captures the Great Cow Invitational varsity championship for the second straight year at Knabe Community Park in Cerritos, winning the large schools division title by 51 points.
September
•Chino High sophomore Mia Chavez wins the Girls Varsity small schools division race and Chino Hills High junior Jacqueline Duarte places third in the Girls Varsity Sundown Showdown race at the Cool Breeze Invitational cross country meet at Brookside Country Club, located next to the Rose Bowl in Pasadena.
•Don Lugo’s Breanna Anglelis finishes with 16 kills and Ellie Garcia adds 12 kills in the Conquistadores’ 25-11, 20-25, 25-15, 25-13 victory over Chino High in the annual “Queens of the Court” trophy match between the two Chino schools.
•Chino Hills High varsity volleyball team places second at the Ayala High School Jeff Chandler Memorial tournament. In October, Chino Hills wins the Division 2 title at the So Cal Invitational in San Diego.
•Don Lugo High’s junior varsity volleyball team goes undefeated to capture the Garey High tournament title, beating Gabrielino High in the championship game. Other tournament victories come against Duarte, Garey and Providence high schools.
October
•Chino Hills resident LaMelo Ball, the youngest of the famous basketball Ball brothers, makes history in Australia’s National Basketball League by becoming the first player to score 12 points, have 10 rebounds and five assists and steals without a turnover in his debut game. Ball, the 6-foot-6 starting point guard for the Illawara Hawks, finishes 6 of 16 from the field, including 0 for 5 from the three-point line in the Hawks’ 90-81 loss to the Brisbane Bullets.
•Don Lugo High girls’ volleyball wins the Mt. Baldy League championship for the first time since 2013. The Conquistadores end their regular season with a 14-5 overall record and 9-1 in league. Ellie Garcia, a junior, is named Mt. Baldy League Most Valuable Player for the 2019 season.
•Chino Hills High football coach Chris Stevens and athletic director Sam Sabbara resign their positions after allegations involving the school’s freshmen football team. Coach Stevens was hired as Huskies varsity football coach prior to the 2016 season.
•Chino High assistant track and field coach Jessica Parnell is promoted to head coach after two-year head coach Dr. Danny Colton steps down. Coach Parnell, the pole vaulter’s coach at Chino last season and a 2006 Chino High graduate, also serves as this season’s junior varsity soccer coach.
•Don Lugo High’s freshmen football team wins the Mt. Baldy League title with a 10-0 overall and 5-0 in league, which includes a 47-0 win over Chino in the annual “Milk Jug” game between the two freshman programs.
•Don Lugo High’s varsity football team captures the Milk Can Game trophy for the fourth straight year with a 15-14 win over Chino High. It is the Conquistadores’ first four-game win streak over Chino High since the mid-1980s.
November
•USC men’s basketball freshman Onyeka Okongwu, a 2019 Chino Hills High graduate, scores 20 points, pulls down 13 rebounds and ties a school record with eight blocks in the Trojans’ 77-48 victory over Florida A&M at the Galen Center in Los Angeles. Okongwu is 9 of 13 from the field, playing 25 minutes in the Trojans’ season opener.
•Chino Hills resident Dolores Valencia wins the Santa Clarita Marathon women’s title for the second straight year and the third time in seven years, finishing in a time of 3:13:33 in the 26.2-mile race. Valencia, 55, takes home the title in a field of 62 runners.
•Ontario Christian High girls volleyball defeats Paloma Valley in five sets to win the CIF-Southern Section Division 5 championship, its second title in two years. Later in the month, Ontario Christian wins the CIF State Division 2 title, following a straight-sets win over Los Gatos (San Jose) at Santiago Canyon College in Orange. Jenna Holmes is named CIF-Southern Section Player of the Year and Paige Liebhart is Coach of the Year in Division 3.
•The Ayala High football team records its first 10-0 season in school history, winning the Palomares League title. The Bulldogs defeat Los Osos in the first round of the CIF-Southern Section Division 6 playoffs for their first postseason win since 2008, but fall to Crespi, 38-35, a week later in the quarterfinals.
•Chino Hills High’s boys basketball team captures the Norco Tournament title with four straight victories, including a 61-39 win over host Norco in the title game.
•Ontario Christian High junior Aidan Vorster places 12th in the Division 5 boys race and Chino High sophomore Mia Chavez takes 16th in Division 3 girls at the CIF State Cross Country Meet in Fresno. Vorster runs a time of 16:05.7 and Chavez, the two-time defending Mt. Baldy League champion, runs an 18:31.3.
December
•Ayala High four-year starting quarterback Cole McCain is named Co-Palomares League Most Valuable Player with Glendora High’s Cade Marshman. McCain leads the Bulldogs to a 11-1 record during the 2019 high school football season.
•Ontario Christian High graduate Annaka Jorgenson, the CIF-Southern Section Division 5 Player of the Year in 2018, is named the PacWest Conference women’s volleyball Freshman Player of the Year. Jorgenson, a freshman at Azusa Pacific University, leads the team with 311 kills during the regular season and has a season-high 21 kills in a win at Hawai’i Hilo.
