Don Lugo’s Breanna Anglelis finished with 16 kills and Ellie Garcia added 12 kills Wednesday night in the Conquistadores’ 25-11, 20-25, 25-15, 25-13 victory over Chino High in the annual “Queens of the Court” trophy match between the two Chino schools.
Wednesday’s game was played at Don Lugo High instead of Chino High because repair work on the Chino High gymnasium floor from a flooding this summer has not yet been completed. The two volleyball teams began playing for the Queens of the Court trophy in 2016 as a symbol of bragging rights.
Capri Salmon finished with 11 digs, 11 aces and 20 assists for Don Lugo, which also got 15 digs from Marissa Martinez in Wednesday’s win.
Don Lugo improved to 8-4 overall, 4-0 in the Mt. Baldy League while Chino fell to 3-7 overall, 1-3 in league.
Don Lugo will travel to Diamond Bar and Chino will play at Montclair on Monday, Sept. 23.
